Music fans flocked to Brooklyn yesterday to celebrate HBO's new four-part documentary series, The Defiant Ones, which follows the growth of the partnership between Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. Yesterday at Brooklyn Steel an all-star line-up of musicians were on hand to support the film's premiere. Cakes Da Killa, Vince Staples, Lizzo, and more gave ecstatic, energetic performances, cut with clips from the doc, and all closed out with a set from 2 Chainz. Peep the slideshow below to see the scene. You can catch The Defiant Ones on HBO all week, and on all their on demand channels.
Vince Staples
2 Chainz
Lizzo
Cakes Da Killa
Bevy Smith
Jasmine Solano and MeLo-X
Skottie Beam
Jillionaire
By Angela Pham
