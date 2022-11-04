Yung Gravy loves MILFs, and Addison Rae’s mom is no exception. After being dubbed one of the most prominent mom lovers on the internet, the 26-year-old rapper opened up to Billboard News about his dates with Sheri Easterling.

Addressing his relationship with the 42-year-old mother of three, Gravy said, “We had a nice couple of dates and we keep in touch.” Still, he clarified that they’re just good friends, putting to rest all rumors that they’re dating and that Easterling could be pregnant.

After flirting over the internet, the pair debuted at the 2022 VMAs with PDA that the internet couldn’t stop talking about it. Though Gravy said “it was a good time” and he has seen Easterling twice since, he also revealed that she wasn’t his first choice of date for the award show. Gravy said, “I hit up Martha Stewart, she couldn’t make it.”

Gravy also gave some context for his breakthrough track, “Betty (Get Money),” off of his recently released fourth studio album Marvelous. Fittingly, Gravy samples Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” on the song that officially made him TikTok’s most prominent MILF lover. Of the 1978 hit, he said, “I wanna say my mom was blasting it when I came out the womb.” Everything goes back to moms some way or another.

Similarly, Gravy said the single “Dancing in the Rain” was inspired by a 1972 Cuban song that he and producer Dwilly heard on an oldies radio station. Gravy added that a phone call with Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame motivated the song’s hook, which he said pays homage to the rapper.

After three amicable dates, it appears that Addison is not getting a new stepdad any time soon.