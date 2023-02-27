Woody Harrelson Shares Anti-Vax Conspiracy on 'SNL'

Woody Harrelson is facing controversy for sharing an anti-vax conspiracy on Saturday Night Live.

Appearing on SNL for the fifth time in his career this weekend, the Gen Y icon — who admitted to "blazing a fatty" prior to the show — opened his monologue by rambling about his weed shop and a tree in Central Park, before introducing the idea of a hypothetical movie script meant to represent the real-life pandemic.

"The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs — and keep taking them — over and over," Harrelson said, explaining the supposed plot of the script.

"I threw the script away," the 61-year-old actor continued. "I mean, who is gonna believe that crazy idea! Being forced to do drugs? I do them voluntarily all day long."

This is not the first time Harrelson, who was also a 9/11 truther, has spoken about COVID-19. In 2020, he shared an article suggesting the pandemic was tied to the negative effects of 5G, and in 2022, he told Vanity Fair he found mask-wearing to be "absurd."

Watch Harrelson's full 'Saturday Night Live' monologue below.