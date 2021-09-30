If you were looking forward to The Wendy Williams Show returning on October 4, we have some bad news. Wendy Williams announced today that her hit show's season 13 premiere date has been pushed back to October 18.

In an announcement shared online, officials from the show gave an explanation. "Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4," the statement read. "She has been and continues to be under a doctor's care and is still not ready to return to work."

This is the second delay of the show's return, having previously been set to premiere on September 20. The date ended up being pushed to October 4 due to Williams having a breakthrough case of COVID.

The host eventually recovered from COVID, but she's also been "dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations," according to a statement about the first pushback.

Williams could be dealing with her issues surrounding Graves' disease, which is an autoimmune disease that impacts the thyroid gland and makes it overactive. Last year, she took time off because of symptoms from Graves disease and fatigue.

Here's to hoping that Williams gets better soon.