Lilly and Lana Wachowski, the duo behind movies like The Matrix and Sense8, are clearing out storage, all for a good cause. Lilly shared on Twitter on April 23 that she and Lana were cleaning out their warehouse and decided to offload some of the things they’d kept from past projects. She said they “have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we've been collecting over the years!! no ark of the covenants but some pretty major and magical artifacts!”

As if this auction wasn’t cool enough, the Wachowskis, who are both trans , are donating all the proceeds to the Protect and Defend Trans Youth Fund . The collective fund divvies the donations up amongst various organizations that are designed to provide services to trans youth and advocate for those in states that have severe anti-trans policies . The fund has a goal of $1.5 million and is bringing in money fairly quickly. At the time of this writing, almost $800,000 has been raised. Plus, if you want to donate directly to the fund without bidding on the auctions, you can do that as well on the fund’s website.

All of the auction items that are available can be viewed now on Potter & Potter Auctions, and absentee bids are currently being accepted. The live auction starts on May 12 at 11 AM ET, so you have some time to get your wallets in order.