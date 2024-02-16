Snapshots of All Your Favorite Faces at NYFW
Story and Photography by Vincenzo Dimino
Feb 16, 2024
For the 6th installment of my New York Fashion Week snapshot series, I'm thrilled to include exactly 100 photos — the most I've ever done.
Like every February, the top of this month came and went in a flash. I had the honor of spending the last 10 days running around New York City photographing some of the most influential people within fashion, music, entertainment and pop culture. From Christian Siriano's always epic front row, to the YSL Beauty bash with surprise performer Jack Harlow, to Willy Chavarria's heartfelt runway show and short film, and to the biggest shock of the week, Beyoncé front row at Luar, this NYFW was one for the books.
Among the incredible icons snapped with my Fuji Instax Mini 40 were Anna Wintour, Brooklyn Beckham, Demi More, Vanessa Williams, Zac Posen, Jessica Chastain, Hari Nef, Joseph Altuzarra, Wes Gordon, Kelly Rutherford, Ziwe and many more.
See below for 100 snapshots of all your favorite faces at NYFW.
Photography: Vincenzo Dimino
MORE ON PAPER
Fashion
Long Live Betsey Johnson
Story by Liana Satenstein / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Styling by Katie Qian / Hair by Ted Gibson / Makeup by Kristin Gallegos
Story by Liana Satenstein / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Styling by Katie Qian / Hair by Ted Gibson / Makeup by Kristin Gallegos
13 February
Fashion
Anna Sui Has the Answers
Story by Andrew Nguyen / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Hair by Steven M. Fernandes / Makeup by Ayako
Story by Andrew Nguyen / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Hair by Steven M. Fernandes / Makeup by Ayako
13 February
Fashion
MSCHF's Global Supply Chain Bag Spotted at NYFW
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Quacey Bull
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Quacey Bull
12 February
Entertainment
Parvati Proves Nice Girls Don't Win
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Moni Haworth / Styling & creative direction by Malcolm Mammone
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Moni Haworth / Styling & creative direction by Malcolm Mammone
01 February
Entertainment
PAPER People: NYC Icons, Freaks and Legends
Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Mel Reneé / Set design by Jacob Burstein / Hair by Sean Bennett / Make-up by Andrew D'Angelo
Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Mel Reneé / Set design by Jacob Burstein / Hair by Sean Bennett / Make-up by Andrew D'Angelo
23 January