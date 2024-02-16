For the 6th installment of my New York Fashion Week snapshot series, I'm thrilled to include exactly 100 photos — the most I've ever done.

Like every February, the top of this month came and went in a flash. I had the honor of spending the last 10 days running around New York City photographing some of the most influential people within fashion, music, entertainment and pop culture. From Christian Siriano's always epic front row, to the YSL Beauty bash with surprise performer Jack Harlow, to Willy Chavarria's heartfelt runway show and short film, and to the biggest shock of the week, Beyoncé front row at Luar, this NYFW was one for the books.

Among the incredible icons snapped with my Fuji Instax Mini 40 were Anna Wintour, Brooklyn Beckham, Demi More, Vanessa Williams, Zac Posen, Jessica Chastain, Hari Nef, Joseph Altuzarra, Wes Gordon, Kelly Rutherford, Ziwe and many more.

See below for 100 snapshots of all your favorite faces at NYFW.

