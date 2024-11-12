Ukrainian Brand TTSWTRS Blends Tattoos With Fashion

Created in 2013 as "tattoosweaters," TTSWTRS is all about the intersection of fashion and art, quickly becoming known for its tattoo-inspired clothes that fit like a second skin.

Founded by Anna Osmekhina in Kyiv, Ukraine, TTSWTRS has grown from a small creative project into a globally recognized brand, worn by celebrities such as Nicki Minaj, Kourtney Kardashian, Winnie Harlow and more. The brand operates its own manufacturing factory and printing workshop in Kyiv, with showrooms in Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv.

"Our garments celebrate self-expression, body positivity and the beauty of the human form," Osmekhina tells PAPER. "We collaborate with tattoo artists and creatives to bring powerful narratives to life, making each piece a wearable work of art. Worn by global icons, TTSWTRS is all about freedom, authenticity, and embracing individuality."

Below, PAPER chatted in-depth with Osmekhina about the brand's latest opera-inspired collection and campaign.

What was the inspiration behind your latest collection? The "Opera" collection draws inspiration from the future of traditional art forms like opera. We imagined what opera might look like a hundred years from now and how it could evolve with technology. This blend of classical elegance and futuristic experimentation became the core of the collection, exploring the intersection of heritage and modernity. How does this collection reflect the ethos of your brand? At its heart, TTSWTRS is about storytelling through fashion, and this collection is no different. We’ve always worked with themes of body art and individuality, and with "Opera," we extend that to explore the relationship between tradition and innovation. The collection embodies our ethos of artistic expression, pushing boundaries, and creating clothing that’s not just wearable but transformative. What message or narrative are you trying to communicate through this collection? This collection is about exploring the interplay between tradition and technology. We wanted to ask: How will centuries-old traditions transform in the future? Through the "Opera" collection, we tell a story of evolution—how the old world of opera, with its elegance and grandeur, meets the modern world of technology and bold, experimental design. It’s about embracing change while respecting heritage. What was the concept behind your latest campaign? The campaign aimed to bring the "Opera" collection to life by visually representing the fusion of tradition and technology. We used grand, theatrical locations alongside futuristic elements to emphasize this dichotomy. Each campaign image tells a part of the story — whether it’s through lighting, styling, or the environment — creating a narrative that goes beyond the clothing itself. We've also invited actual dancers to collaborate.

Can you walk us through the creative process for this collection? The creative process for this collection was inspired by the idea of theater in the distant future. This led us to blend classical aesthetics with futuristic elements, creating a balance between timeless culture and bold, new-age fashion. Each piece was carefully crafted to reflect this vision of merging the past with the future. What materials or fabrics did you prioritize in this collection? We used innovative materials like cruelty-free leather from Leathertex, which aligns with our ethical approach. This material is not only eco-friendly but also incredibly practical—it can be machine-washed and dry-cleaned. For the Case Jacket, we chose Leathertex to create a texture reminiscent of a musician’s well-worn instrument case, adding a personal, almost nostalgic touch. Are there any unique details or design elements that people might overlook? There are several hidden details throughout the collection. One of my favorite examples is the dramatic Orchestra Shirt, which features a sleeve print that looks like smudged stage makeup. It represents the idea of what happens behind the scenes in a theater, something the audience isn’t supposed to see, the hard work and the tears. Another unique element is the Parter Skirt, which includes a QR code patch that links to a musical composition written exclusively for this collection. These small details carry deeper meanings and add layers to the narrative.

How do you approach balancing form and function in your work? For us, it's essential that every piece is not just visually striking but also practical. That’s why we prioritize materials that are durable and easy to care for, like the Leathertex cruelty-free leather, top-quality Italian cupro, and natural fibers. But we never compromise on artistic expression — pieces like the Case Jacket and the Base Under-Corset reflect the collection’s conceptual depth while remaining wearable. It’s about creating clothing that tells a story but also functions in the real world. Who were some of your early fashion icons or designers that influenced you? Martin Margiela and Jean Paul Gaultier. What’s your favorite piece from this collection? The shirt with Mozart cufflinks is one of my favorites. The make-up smudge on the sleeve, the collar — everything about this piece tells a story. Another standout is the bodysuit and leggings with crystallized sweat. These pieces are personal favorites because they push the boundaries of what fashion can represent, blending performance with art. How does this collection fit into the larger trajectory of your brand’s evolution? This collection marks a significant shift for us. We experimented with more couture-like approaches, especially in terms of materials and craftsmanship, which made the production much more expensive than our previous projects. It’s a new direction that pushes our boundaries. Interestingly, some pieces didn’t make it into the final collection because they felt too theatrical for the overall vision, but that process helped refine what we wanted to achieve with "Opera." It’s a bold step forward, signaling our brand’s move towards more refined and elevated designs.