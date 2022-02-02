Troye Sivan is tackling the realities of HIV testing with his new movie.

On Wednesday, Sivan announced his starring role in a coming-of-age drama called Three Months, which follows the story of a Florida teen who's exposed to HIV and falls in love during the three-month testing window needed to ensure the most accurate results, according to People.

"Caleb Kahn gets a text from a hot one night stand that he never thought he’d hear from again - he has just tested positive for HIV," Sivan summarized in an Instagram post about his new role. "Caleb remembers; the condom broke. how long until Caleb finds out if he has it too? 3 Months."

In addition to revealing first-look images of the film, the publication went on to report that Three Months would feature two new songs written by Sivan. The MTV Entertainment Studios project, produced in tandem with writer and director Jared Frieder, will also star Viveik Kalra, Brianna Tju, Javier Munoz, Louis Gossett, Jr. and Amy Landecker, alongside the likes of Judy Greer and Ellen Burstyn.

Granted, this isn't Sivan's first experience in film. Previously, the star appeared in 2018's critically acclaimed Boy Erased with Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, which earned his track "Revelation" a nod at the Golden Globes for best original song.

Three Months will debut on February 23 via Paramount+. In the meantime, you can check out the exclusive photos from People here.