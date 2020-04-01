Troye Sivan's 'Take Yourself Home' Is a Gloom-Pop Bop

"I'm tired of the city/ Scream if you're with me/ If I'm gonna die, let's die somewhere pretty," Troye Sivan opens with the melancholic chorus that grounds his newest track, "Take Yourself Home." The song is understated without being quiet — the slow house beats and softened claps are easy on the ears, leaving room for the weight of the lyrics to fill you up. It's pure gloom-pop, a love letter conscious of self doubt and the unfortunate trappings of the dating world. It's perhaps the first great song to come out of our collective apocalyptic state of mind during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sivan announced the new track's imminent release just a little over a week ago, telling fans on social media that he was ready to unleash new songs into the world. He even alluded to circumventing traditional label release methods, leading fans to beg him to leak his newest creation, and then some. Sivan waited patiently, however, and called on freelance artists to help him create supplemental artistic materials to propel the release forward. He came up with three new t-shirt designs by independent artists that are available for purchase on his website, sales of which benefit COVID-19 relief, and a collaborative music video.

The new track isn't a departure from his previous works like Bloom or Blue Neighbourhood. It flows in the same vein of the alluring synth-pop made for the young, wild and free at heart, all while commenting on the not-so-happy moments that coexist alongside the highs of growing up. There's even a fun dance break towards the end that calls back to the cascading drops in songs like "Fools" and "Youth."

New imagery for Sivan's impending artistic era is just as compelling as the music itself. With fiery red-orange hair, Sivan's side profile stares languidly out-of-frame for the single's cover. The lyric video contains equally subdued visuals, featuring dizzying clips of drone footage over top of a skyscraper. It's a package that fans of Sivan might not be accustomed to, but it's fresh nonetheless. There doesn't seem to be a singular point of pure bliss within it all. Whatever Sivan's got up his sleeve for fans in this era seems to be dark and compelling — and to that, we say bring it on.