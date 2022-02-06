It looks like Zendaya and Tom Holland have taken their relationship to the next level.

The Spider-Man co-stars and IRL lovebirds have reportedly bought their first home together in the U.K. According to Mirror, the property is in South West London, which is four miles away from the British actor's hometown, Kingston Upon Thames. It is said that the mansion is currently under renovation.

The British outlet also reports that the house is worth £3 million, which is close to $4.1 million. It has six bedrooms, and will include a gym, movie theater and "man cave." Holland is also reportedly looking to install high-tech security and an "8-foot steel security gate on the drive," so it won't be easy for paps and stalkers to invade their privacy.

A source told ​Mirror, "They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together. They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them."​

The actors, who are both 25, first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. It wasn't until September 2021 that they publicly confirmed their relationship, with Holland greeting Zendaya on her birthday calling her "My MJ." Since then, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, on and off the red carpet.

Most recently they were seen in the U.K. Mirror reports that while visiting Holland's parents, they also collected the keys to their new home.