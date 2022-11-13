The Timothée Chalamet hive rose up too hard in Milan.

On Saturday night, the red carpet of the Milan premiere of Luca Guadagnino's cannibalistic coming-of-age romance Bones and All was shut down due to a crowd swell that raised safety concerns. According to Variety, local police were forced to intervene when the space outside of the Space Cinema Odeon became inundated by Chalamet's fans specifically.

Related | Timothée Chalamet Shows Some Skin in Venice

This follows a similarly large fan turnout for Chalamet at the Venice Film Festival, where the 26-year-old actor posed for photos and signed autographs. Unfortunately, due to fears of overcrowding outside the theater, the Milan premiere was limited to indoor activities, with press and fans alike being turned away. The screening was able to continue as plan, but Chalamet was not able to answer any press questions.

Based on a 2015 novel of the same name, Bones and All depicts Chalamet alongside actress Taylor Russell as cannibal lovers on the road. The film, which is Chalamet's second collaboration with director Luca Guadagnino after Call Me By Your Name, is set to launch in limited North American theaters on November 18 before a wide release on November 23.