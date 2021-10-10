Timothée Chalamet is going to be playing the iconic Willy Wonka in a new prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. And on Sunday, the star gave fans a first look.

Chalamet posted a photo of himself on set, in full costume wearing the character's signature top hat, an embroidered burgundy coat, and a colorful scarf. He also posted a photo of a tiny present on top of what appears to be Wonka's cane. He captioned the post, "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ..."

According to Deadline, the movie is going to focus on a young Willy Wonka and all his adventures before he starts his candy factory. And this project will be including some musical numbers, marking the first time Chalamet will be showing off his singing and dancing skills on the big screen.

Paul King, who directed Paddington and Paddington 2, will be directing the screenplay.

Wonka will be the third time Warner Bros. has adapted Roald Dahl's classic novel. Production has already begun in the U.K., and the movie is expected to premiere on March 17, 2023.