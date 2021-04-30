TikTok has reportedly banned a new challenge that involves people having sex in public.

According to a report from PopBuzz , the platform recently banned the "Sundress Challenge" and all videos related to the trend, which supposedly involves a couple — one of whom is wearing a sundress — having public sex as many times as they can.

As such, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that a message about the phrase being "associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines" pops up if you search for #SundressChallenge. And though the publication reports that people are now buzzing about it on Twitter, keep in mind that public sex is a misdemeanor crime in most US states — so maybe be careful with this one.