Ever since Kylie Jenner went ahead and invented the lip kit back in 2015, faking fuller-looking lips has been the goal of beauty gurus everywhere. But the whole lip liner thing is still just a temporary solution for the poutless among us, and it's not like everyone can afford to pay for fillers every few months to get the full Kylie look, either.

Enter a brand new viral TikTok hack: using self-tanner to effectively dye the outline of your lips to be larger, creating a kind of contour effect. User @mee3zz is popularizing the technique, and she's even got an Olivia Rodrigo track playing in the background for some extra Gen-Z cred:

What you'll want to do is line your lips using a brush dipped in a safe, face-friendly self tanner, let that sit for a while then wash off. You're left with a dark outline that will give the illusion of fuller lips. (Maybe don't mix the tanner on your shining white sink, as @mee3zz does. Or awkwardly bring up the subject of race.)

Other users have hopped on the trend, with similar success. User Sophia Almaraz says she left the tanner on overnight and the effect has lasted for a couple of days so far:

Not quite ready to fake tan your lips? Try this slightly more temporary version of the same trick, using eyeliner:

Kylie Cosmetics, your move.