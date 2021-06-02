It's officially June, which means two things: Pride and Balenciaga jockstraps. You can celebrate that over on TikTok, where queer creators are dominating the For You page with content that is equal parts smart, funny and slightly chaotic. And to celebrate this year's Pride Month, the app is once again unveiling a list of 15 LGBTQ+ trailblazers who are doing the most.

The lineup is just as varied as TikTok itself, and if you're looking for fresh follows that will keep you entertained way beyond the month of June, this is an excellent starter kit. Spanning the fields of music, fashion, beauty and everything in between, these creators are cool kids who also emphasize community and inclusivity, seeking to empower viewers as well as entertain and inspire them.

Related | Mouthing off With the Coyle Twins

From our favorite Gen-Z drag queens the Coyle Twins to flamboyant, gender-flipping fashionista Seth Sanker to POV video icons Lisa and Pope, this year's trailblazers reflect the diversity and excellence of queer internet culture. We're obsessed! You will be too.

Get to know TikTok's LGBTQ trailblazers, below, and follow PAPER on TikTok.

@antonibumba (They/Them) — Astrology/Comedy Antoni Bumba is an iconic content creator, best known for dominating multiple TikTok niches including pop culture comedy, astrology and spirituality, as well as queer beauty and NYC culture. They are currently known for creating the viral parody trend, "The BBL Effect," and creating a safe and relatable environment for women and all members of the LGBTQ+ community on their page.