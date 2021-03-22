Attention all cool cats and kitty girls: Netflix is apparently giving Tiger King a complete drag makeover.

According to The Wrap, the streaming giant will celebrate the one-year anniversary of Tiger King's premiere by hopping on the TikTok musical trend. And who have they tapped to star as a bunch of feuding big cat lovers? None other than a few Drag Race fan favorites, of course.

Aptly dubbed Tiger Queens: The Tiger King Musical, the song-filled spoof of the hit docu-series will reportedly feature Kim Chi, Willam, and Heidi N Closet as Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic, and a tiger, respectively. Not only that, but Netflix has also teased some special appearances from other drag superstars, though there's no word yet on who exactly will pop up in the musical.

Tiger Queens will premiere via Netflix's TikTok account on Sunday, March 28. Until then though, check out the streaming platform's big announcement, below.