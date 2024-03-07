they are gutting a body of water Get Fuzzy on 'krillin'

A rooftop. A basement. A toy rocket unleashed into Philly's dawn’s sky. Philly-based experimental shoegaze project they are gutting a body of water is no stranger to the magic of transience and their new video for “krillin” featuring Greg Mendez and SUN ORGAN evokes just that.

On the song, a haze of guitars and vocals whisper with a quiet rage, swirling into a mist of sound. The video, directed by Rhys Scarabosio, is largely composed of close-ups of the band performing in a basement and a derelict roof. There is a blurry mystery to the video’s happenings, much like the bleary late nights and sunrise dawns surrounding a DIY show.