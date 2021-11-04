Over the span of its 15-year history, London label Young (formerly known as Young Turks) has left a sizable mark on the world of music. With landmark releases like The xx, FKA twigs, SBTRKT, Sampha, Koreless, Jessie Ware and more, the label certainly has an impressive catalog, but its impact extends well beyond Spotify streams.

For the first time, Young is opening its archive of films, mixes, photos, posters and artifacts collected from the label's past as a part of its new Young Then platform. "In today's hyper-connected world, archives can and perhaps should be illuminated," Young explains in the archive's mission statement, "rather than kept under wraps in temperature-controlled basements accessible only to librarians with latex gloves and leftover PPE."

The freshly launched digital archive features a previously unseen documentary of The xx's 2014 run of shows at The Armory in New York. Additionally, the project features new photos and video of FKA twigs and Caroline Polachek, a reissue of Jessie Ware and Sampha's 2011 collab "Valentine," new live performances from Koreless and mixes that influenced Jamie xx's solo debut, In Colour.

"For the public, the airlock has been opened and an invitation to step back in time has been extended," Young writes. "It's a challenge but also an opportunity — a chance to restore, remaster and [re]publish items that have been lost or missed amidst the constant pressure to progress into the future."

Dive into Young's digital archive here.