Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Megan Thee Stallion are making headlines together and it’s not for having similar nicknames.

While promoting his movie, DC League of Super Pets, The Rock was asked which celebrity he’d like to be a pet to. While such an absurd question would give most people pause (er, paws), Johnson didn't flinch, eagerly jumping in with his response: Meg.

When prompted by the reporter as to why, however, Johnson was less forthcoming, saying, "We don’t have to talk about that."

The Rock shared the clip to Instagram, tagging @theestallion, and the hot girl was made aware.

While promoting her new album, Traumazine, Meg was asked on a radio show whether she’d heard about her doggy-to-be. After listening to an audio clip of the interview, she took pride in her power over one of the largest, richest people in entertainment.

"I mean that’s kinda legendary," she responded. “I’m kinda epic.”

Meg then shared her personal associations with The Rock, having watched wrestling growing up.

"I used to watch wrestling all the time," Meg shared. "Being from Houston and watching The Rock and how famous he is, and what a mega star he is, and he wanna be my pet? Like, period. We made it, we might be a little famous."



However meaningful this milestone is for Meg’s career, the role of her pet has already been filled, a few times over.

Meg is the proud mother of three French bulldogs: 4oe, Dos and Oenita; one Pit Bull named 5ive; a merle dog named Six; and Cane Corso named X. Unless she’s looking for an 8ighth, it seems like there’s no room under her woof (sorry, roof) for The Rock.