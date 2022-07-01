Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn may have taken their relationship to the next level after five years of dating.

On Thursday, The Sun published a report from a source who claimed the two have been secretly engaged for months and that the news has been contained to their inner circle.

“Basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends,” they said, before saying that Swift has only been wearing her "beautiful" engagement ring "behind closed doors."

“Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too," the insider continued, later adding that "only a handful of people know details about the wedding" and claimed that "Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement."

They added, "Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love."

However, this isn't the first time this particular rumored has bubbled up. Back in February, multiple sources told Life & Style that Swift and Alwyn were engaged, though neither of them ever confirmed the report. In fact, Alwyn previously told the Wall Street Journal that “if I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins."

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say," he went on to say. "And if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Notably, fans have also spent the past few years looking for clues about a secret wedding or engagement after Swift released Lover in 2019, seeing as how the record contains lots of lyrics about nuptials and rings. The speculation then reached a head this past January after another source told The Sun that "things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards."

Neither Swift nor Alwyn have commented on The Sun's report. In the meantime though, you can read it here.