Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
It's Nice to Laugh
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Chromatica
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Pride

In the week since folklore's release, Taylor Swift's eighth studio album has sparked an immense amount of online discussion. And, naturally, with all the buzz has come a new meme inspired by none other than the lyrics from her song "the last great american dynasty."

Related | Taylor Swift Responds to the 'Drunk Taylor' Memes

Reportedly inspired by socialite and philanthropist Rebekah West Harkness — whose Rhode Island house Swift purchased — the lyrics of the song go "And they said / There goes the last great American dynasty / Who knows, if she never showed up, what could've been." And while Harkness may have been the person Swift had in mind when writing the track, the internet has begun using it to reference a number of other distinguished American dynastic legacies.

From references to Twilight's Cullen family to photos of iconic Disney Channel alumni, the internet is currently having a field day with the meme. But with some even using it to (rightfully) mourn discontinued Taco Bell items, needless to say, the trend has near limitless potential.

Check out a few of our favorite iterations of the trend, below.

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like