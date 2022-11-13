Taylor Lautner has married his long-time girlfriend Taylor Dome, making them both officially Taylor Lautner.

According to the Daily Mail, the Twilight star, 30, and Dome, 24, made it official at the Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, California. Mr. Lautner was clad in a black tuxedo while the bride wore a classic white wedding dress with a lace overlay. The ceremony was intimate, with just about 100 close friends and family.

Back in 2009 when Lautner dated singer Taylor Swift, fans speculated if they would one day both become Taylor Lautner. While they ended up breaking up that same year, it seems we're getting the highly discussed Taylor Lautner squared after all.

The newlyweds first made their relationship public via an Instagram post in 2018. While appearing on the Kelly Clarkson Show in August, Lautner revealed that his fiancee would be taking his last name when they got married. "We’re literally going to be the same person," he said at the time.