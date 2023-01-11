It's SZA season and we couldn't be happier.

The Top Dawg Entertainment queen finally unleashed the long-awaited SOS last month after 2017's Ctrl dominated the charts (and our hearts). One of the biggest singles has been "Kill Bill," which tells the tale of SZA witnessing her ex pursue another relationship with a healthy dose of murderous thoughts.

The hypnotic R&B track features winding guitars and drums as part of the evolved sound of her latest album as she explores elements of new genres across several tracks. It's no surprise that the song has caught on quickly, boasting nearly 200 million streams on Spotify in a month and spawning a TikTok trend to the chorus, "I might kill my ex, not the best idea."

And don't worry, SZA isn't giving us the Beyoncé treatment. The inimitable talent surprised released the video for "Kill Bill," aptly inspired by Quentin Tarantino's iconic film of the same name. After narrowly escaping gunfire, SZA is aided by Vivica A. Fox, who appeared in the original film, and embarks on a revenge adventure. She even hops on a motorcycle on her way to slash some bad guys in an all-red ensemble, an homage to Uma Thurman's neon yellow outfit.

While we don't want to spoil the rest of the video, just know that SZA is the cold-blooded girl we know and love. She even serves one of the sexiest looks we'll see in a visual all year to tease at another video in the pipeline.

SOS has taken the music world by storm since its release, boasting collaborators ranging from Phoebe Bridgers to Ol' Dirty Bastard. She's since had a blast promoting the album by releasing visuals for "Nobody Gets Me" and "Shirt" and appearing on Saturday Night Live where she dropped another unexpected hit when she soundtracked the skit all about loving "big boys." SZA will be embarking on a tour to support SOS next month.

Below, watch the video for "Kill Bill."