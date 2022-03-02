The sunflower has now become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, sunflower emojis have begun popping up in posts and social media bios as a show of solidarity with Ukraine for two reasons.

The first is quite simple since it's Ukraine's national flower. However, the sunflower recently gained new meaning after a viral video showed a Ukrainian woman offering a Russian soldier sunflower seeds to put in his pocket so they would "grow here when you die."

"Who are you?," she asks in the clip before the soldier confirms he's Russian, leading the woman to defiantly say, "So what the fuck are you doing here?"

The woman can also be heard calling the Russians "fascists" after the soldier asks her leave, telling her that the discussion would "lead to nothing." Even so, the woman isn't deterred and continues by saying, "What the fuck are you doing on our land with all these guns?"

"Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so sunflowers grow when you die here," she said, causing the soldier to say he doesn't want the situation to get worse.

"What situation?" the woman then responds. "Guys, put these seeds in your pockets. Take these seeds. You will die here with them. You've come to my land. Do you understand? You are occupiers. You are enemies."

She added, "And from this moment, you are cursed. I’m telling you." And the icing on the cake? "You fucking came here uninvited," the woman said. "Pieces of shit."

"Take these seeds so sunflowers grow here when you die"



Footage shows Ukrainian woman confronting armed Russian soldier



Follow live coverage on Russia's invasion of Ukraine: https://t.co/vPdkyzs8cg pic.twitter.com/4Rn56iNYb0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 25, 2022

