Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

When? Spirit World takes place July 23 through July 25 and will be streaming on IMVU's official Twitch.

Why Watch? Spread across three days with six different stages, Spirit World also promises to deliver a mystical immersive experience paired with a healthy dose of 2000s-era cyber nostalgia. Now that we're several month's into this pandemic, it's safe to admit that the initial novelty of virtual shows and festivals has quickly worn off. With larger promoters and mainstream artists looking to get in on the action and co-opt these spaces, it's important to remember the underground collectives and scenes that originally pioneered the formats and made virtual shows a viable alternative. It's nice to see IMVU officially sanction a lineup of exciting and diverse underground artists is a refreshing return to the bedrock of the platform.