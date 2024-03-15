It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Yung Lean, Bladee - "Ghosts"

​The highlight of Yung Lean and Bladee’s new collaborative album Psykos is “Ghosts,” an epic guitar-led ballad that sits somewhere between classic Britpop and astringent post-punk.

Mount Kimbie, King Krule - "Empty And Silent"

​Few creative partnerships have borne as much fruit as that between Mount Kimble and King Krule. Their new song together, “Empty and Silent,” is a gorgeous, wistful jangle song that’s miles away from the churning tension of their past collaborations.

Waxahatchee - "365"

This spare ballad is a resplendent highlight of Waxahatchee’s new album Tigers Blood — an understated, deeply affecting, old-fashioned love song.

BossMan Dlow, Sexyy Red - "Come Here"

Sexyy Red links up with irreverent Florida sleazeball BossMan DLow on this impish earworm of a track.

Kacey Musgraves - "Anime Eyes"

The highlight of Kacey Musgraves’ new album Deeper Well is this gooey, profoundly lovestruck ode to going totally hearteyes for someone.

Flo Milli, SZA, Cardi B - "Never Lose Me"

Flo Milli’s viral hit gets an assist from SZA and Cardi B, Flo’s compatriots in hybrid music that’s alternately tough-talking and totally hopelessly romantic.

Casey MQ, Oklou - "They Make Believe"

This delicate track from Canadian producer Casey MQ builds to a gorgeous, fluttering finish, taking its time to get to somewhere grand.

Vampire Weekend - "Classical"

Anxieties about legacy and the telling of history collide with irreverent, genteel production choices on this unbelievably gorgeous indie-pop freakout.

Cardi B - "Enough (Miami)"

Cardi’s second loosie of the month moves forward like a freight train — it starts slowly, but mere moments in it’s got what feels like unstoppable forward motion.

Four Tet - "31 Bloom"

Without being too reductive, “31 Bloom” feels like ASMR dance music – like it’s directly tickling the nerves in my brain and totally bypassing my ears. It’s a wonderful, disorienting feeling.