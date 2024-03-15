Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
Mar 15, 2024
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Yung Lean, Bladee - "Ghosts"
The highlight of Yung Lean and Bladee’s new collaborative album Psykos is “Ghosts,” an epic guitar-led ballad that sits somewhere between classic Britpop and astringent post-punk.
Mount Kimbie, King Krule - "Empty And Silent"
Few creative partnerships have borne as much fruit as that between Mount Kimble and King Krule. Their new song together, “Empty and Silent,” is a gorgeous, wistful jangle song that’s miles away from the churning tension of their past collaborations.
Waxahatchee - "365"
This spare ballad is a resplendent highlight of Waxahatchee’s new album Tigers Blood — an understated, deeply affecting, old-fashioned love song.
BossMan Dlow, Sexyy Red - "Come Here"
Sexyy Red links up with irreverent Florida sleazeball BossMan DLow on this impish earworm of a track.
Kacey Musgraves - "Anime Eyes"
The highlight of Kacey Musgraves’ new album Deeper Well is this gooey, profoundly lovestruck ode to going totally hearteyes for someone.
Flo Milli, SZA, Cardi B - "Never Lose Me"
Flo Milli’s viral hit gets an assist from SZA and Cardi B, Flo’s compatriots in hybrid music that’s alternately tough-talking and totally hopelessly romantic.
Casey MQ, Oklou - "They Make Believe"
This delicate track from Canadian producer Casey MQ builds to a gorgeous, fluttering finish, taking its time to get to somewhere grand.
Vampire Weekend - "Classical"
Anxieties about legacy and the telling of history collide with irreverent, genteel production choices on this unbelievably gorgeous indie-pop freakout.
Cardi B - "Enough (Miami)"
Cardi’s second loosie of the month moves forward like a freight train — it starts slowly, but mere moments in it’s got what feels like unstoppable forward motion.
Four Tet - "31 Bloom"
Without being too reductive, “31 Bloom” feels like ASMR dance music – like it’s directly tickling the nerves in my brain and totally bypassing my ears. It’s a wonderful, disorienting feeling.
Photography: Michael Schmelling
