It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. 2020 has proven that, even in the face of hundreds of crises, there's little that can stop artists the world over from releasing hits week-in, week-out. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Teddy Geiger — "Sharkbait"

Superstar songwriter Teddy Geiger is perhaps best known for her work with artists like Shawn Mendes and John Legend. But her new single, "Sharkbait," affirms what many have known all along: she's a powerhouse in her own right, too.

Related | Teddy Geiger Is Ready for the World

Gus Dapperton & Chela — "My Say So"

Adorned with horns and deep, resonant piano, this new duet between Gus Dapperton and Chela has an old-world feel about it, like an Elton John deep cut remade for the TikTok generation.

ASHWARYA — "Biryani"

This bass-heavy, bilingual gem is the latest and greatest single by ASHWARYA, an artist quickly shaping up as one of 2020's most exciting surprises.

Related | Let Ashwarya Soundtrack Your Spiral

Slowthai, James Blake & Mount Kimbie — "feel away"

Slowthai gives up the bravado for a second to show off his sensitive side with this warped, nostalgic gem. It's good to hear Mount Kimbie again, too!

Anitta, Cardi B & Myke Towers — “Me Gusta”

It feels like a huge oversight that Anitta isn't already a chart-conquerer. With this minimal, tightly-constructed track, featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers, she might have her first chart hit on her hands.

Ninajirachi & Kota Banks — "True North"

This song might just have one of the most sublime hyperpop beats this year; it explodes into all-out chaos about halfway through, but it's never overload, instead just proving that Kota Banks and Ninajirachi are a match made in (hyperpop) heaven.

Blood Orange & Park Hye Jin — "CALL ME (Freestyle)"

This moody, meditative sketch of a song pulls together the grimy lonerism of Blood Orange's best work and the cosmopolitan gauze of Park Hye Jin's music, making for a disorienting, dreamlike reverie.

Sampa The Great & Junglepussy, "Time's Up (Remix)"

Sampa's on top form on "Time's Up," perhaps her best song ever, so it makes sense that she would commission Junglepussy — another MC at the top of her game — to elevate the song even more.

Doja Cat, “Say So / Like That”

This surreal mashup is proof of Doja's ingenuity and remarkable charisma. These songs have been around a long, long time and, in the absence of new music, she's still finding ways to make them sound fresh.

A. G. Cook, “The Darkness”

This highlight of A. G. Cook's debut album Apple, which features a vocal assist from PC Music princess Hannah Diamond, is one of the record's warmest songs, a head-rush ballad delivered with just enough camp sensibility.