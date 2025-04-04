Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Song of the week: Miley Cyrus - "End of the World" I love when pop stars collaborate with indie musicians, mostly because it gives me something to nitpick, but sometimes because it results in genuinely interesting, forward-thinking music. Miley Cyrus has collaborated with indie stars before – Angel Olsen played on a couple of tracks of her 2022 album Plastic Hearts – but her new album Something Beautiful promises to go full-tilt indie, with collaborations with artists like Model/Actriz's Cole Haden and producer Jonathan Rado. The latest taste of the record, "End of the World," features a kind of shocking credits list: Molly Rankin and Alec O'Hanley of Alvvays co-produced and co-wrote this song, and although it doesn't necessarily sound like Alvvays, there is an appealing fullness to the track that suggests a little more intention than we're used to from Miley. It's a dance track that's weird and winsome, and Miley's voice sounds great on it.

HAIM - "Everybody's trying to figure me out" Haim’s latest taste of their forthcoming fourth album is closer in tone to the rich confessional spirit of 2020’s Women In Music Part III, finding Danielle Haim singing about dissociation and identity crisis with a clear-eyed gaze.

Wet Leg - "catch these fists"

Wet Leg, the biggest new UK band in many many years – perhaps the biggest new band, period – have returned with the first single from their second album. It’s more direct and more confrontational than anything on their self-titled debut, adding a welcome sting to their droll post-punk.

nice - "2hollis"

I recently found myself at a 2hollis show in London and was visibly one of the oldest people there. While that was a debasing experience, the songs still go. “nice” from his long-awaited new album star, is, well, oddly nice coming from hollis.

PinkPantheress - "Tonight" PinkPantheress promised that her new single “Tonight” would show growth – and, being one of her longest songs yet at 2:56, it definitely does – but it’s also very true to the PinkPantheress spirit. Who else could sample Panic! At The Disco and get away with it?

The Marias - "Back To Me"

The excellent pop-adjacent indie band The Marias are following up their 2024 album Submarine with “Back To Me,” another breakup track that manages to make big emotions feel intimate and raw.

Sexyy Red - "Hoochie Coochie"

Sexyy Red is, once again, getting it sexyy. Her new track “Hoochie Coochie” is ridiculous, on-theme, and deliriously fun.

TV Girl, George Clanton, Magdalena Bay - "Messy Hair" Fun, spacey one from TV Girl and George Clanton’s new streaming edition of their 2024 album Fauxllenium. Hard to believe this three-way collaboration hasn’t happened until now!

Hikaru Utada, “Electricity (Salute Remix)” After releasing an aqueous, deliciously lightweight Arca remix of their new song “Electricity”, Hikaru Utada has enlisted rising dance star Salute for another reinterpretation, this time one that’s perfect for the upcoming summer festival season.

Little Simz, “Free” Little Simz just announced her biggest UK shows ever – arenas! – and “Free” is a good example of the kind of arsenal she’ll have to fill them with.