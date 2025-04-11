Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Song of the week: Lana Del Rey - “Henry, come on” "Henry, come on", the first single from Lana Del Rey's forthcoming country album The Right Person Will Stay, isn't exactly a country song, but it certainly indulges in a lot of country tropes, including a line about country singers. (The track was co-written by Luke Laird, a Nashville lifer.) It's a typically beautiful Lana ballad that builds slowly, and seems slight at first, but actually packs a punch once you get to the end of its five-minute runtime. Sweeping, grand, sublime.

Bon Iver - “There’s A Rhythmn” Justin Vernon is fully on his Hornsby shit on his new album Sable, Fable, and “There’s A Rhythmn” is an indisputable highlight, a gorgeously raw R&B track that charts heartbreak and joy as two inseparable forces.

Mamalarky - “Won’t Give Up”

This is rich, studious synth-pop – oddly shaped, a little unnerving, and satisfyingly huge all the same.



Smerz - “Roll the dice” I am increasingly bored by what I’ve come to term "cunty doll music" – like, the kind of rote, arch techno-pop made by washed up former viral stars looking to make a quick buck off middle-aged gay guys – and “Roll the dice” functions, in a certain light, as a send up of that kind of pop: it’s a strut-worthy track about being A Girl In The City that’s also dark and weirdly off-kilter.

Stereolab - “Aerial Troubles” First new Stereolab in 15 years! Funky and deeply weird, a little troubled, vibey and sexy all the same.

Porches - “Lunch” Kinda Porches-goes-ska, but still in Porches house style, meaning that this is a winsome, sun-dappled synth-pop song that’s going to go crazy once the weather gets a little better.



LSDXOXO and Cobrah - “QT” The first single from LSDXOXO’s new mixtape DGTL ANML utilises Cobrah’s sultry, scary vocals for a horned-up club track that’s ominously sexy.

Turnstile - “NEVER ENOUGH” They’re gunning for arenas, folks! Absolutely massive, skyward-soaring stuff from the post-post-post-hardcore innovators.

Cola Boyy - “Walk Again” An ambling R&B strut from Cola Boyy’s posthumous album, “Walk Again” is blissed-out and beautiful.

Yeule - “Evangelic Girl Is A Gun” Yeule’s new one presents a refinement of the agonized maelstrom of their last album, fitting all that angst into a new tech-house framework.