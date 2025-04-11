Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

By Shaad D'Souza
Apr 11, 2025

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Song of the week: Lana Del Rey - “Henry, come on”

"Henry, come on", the first single from Lana Del Rey's forthcoming country album The Right Person Will Stay, isn't exactly a country song, but it certainly indulges in a lot of country tropes, including a line about country singers. (The track was co-written by Luke Laird, a Nashville lifer.) It's a typically beautiful Lana ballad that builds slowly, and seems slight at first, but actually packs a punch once you get to the end of its five-minute runtime. Sweeping, grand, sublime.

Bon Iver - “There’s A Rhythmn”

Justin Vernon is fully on his Hornsby shit on his new album Sable, Fable, and “There’s A Rhythmn” is an indisputable highlight, a gorgeously raw R&B track that charts heartbreak and joy as two inseparable forces.

Mamalarky - “Won’t Give Up”


This is rich, studious synth-pop – oddly shaped, a little unnerving, and satisfyingly huge all the same.

Smerz - “Roll the dice”

I am increasingly bored by what I’ve come to term "cunty doll music" – like, the kind of rote, arch techno-pop made by washed up former viral stars looking to make a quick buck off middle-aged gay guys – and “Roll the dice” functions, in a certain light, as a send up of that kind of pop: it’s a strut-worthy track about being A Girl In The City that’s also dark and weirdly off-kilter.

Stereolab - “Aerial Troubles”

First new Stereolab in 15 years! Funky and deeply weird, a little troubled, vibey and sexy all the same.

Porches - “Lunch”

Kinda Porches-goes-ska, but still in Porches house style, meaning that this is a winsome, sun-dappled synth-pop song that’s going to go crazy once the weather gets a little better.

LSDXOXO and Cobrah - “QT”

The first single from LSDXOXO’s new mixtape DGTL ANML utilises Cobrah’s sultry, scary vocals for a horned-up club track that’s ominously sexy.

Turnstile - “NEVER ENOUGH”

They’re gunning for arenas, folks! Absolutely massive, skyward-soaring stuff from the post-post-post-hardcore innovators.

Cola Boyy - “Walk Again”

An ambling R&B strut from Cola Boyy’s posthumous album, “Walk Again” is blissed-out and beautiful.

Yeule - “Evangelic Girl Is A Gun”

Yeule’s new one presents a refinement of the agonized maelstrom of their last album, fitting all that angst into a new tech-house framework.

Photography courtesy of Sony/RCA

