It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Kim Petras — "If Jesus Was A Rockstar"

Kim Petras reorients her sound towards anthemic, almost Britpop-y rock on this cheeky call-and-response track.

Leyla Blue — "Jane Doe"

Leyla Blue chronicles a sordid anonymous tryst on this booming track that recalls peak-era Timbaland before dipping into a haunting, skeletal midsection.

Perfume Genius — "4 Minute Warning"

Perfume Genius creates a spare meditation from Radiohead’s “4 Minute Warning” in his Live At Electric Lady session, finding power in minimalism.

Rihanna — "Born Again"

Rihanna’s second song in a month is a forceful, uplifting power ballad. Written for the new Black Panther film, it’s a strong showcase of her iconic pipes.

Stormzy — "Firebabe"

Stormzy shows off his softer side on “Firebabe,” which adds a jazzier, more melodic element to his music. It’s a piece of sweet, devotional R&B.

Ava Max — "Weapons"

​“Weapons” is Ava Max doing what she does best – conjuring empowering, technicolor Europop that’s camp and impeccably constructed.

Lil Tjay — "Give You What You Want"

Lil Tjay shines on this smooth, midtempo rap ballad, a breakup apologia that has all the mellow warmth of a ray of midafternoon sun.

Yuné Pinku — "Fai Fighter"

Yuné Pinku evokes The Knife on this ridiculously fun house track, which is vaporous and embodied all at once.

Brockhampton — "The Ending"

Brockhampton shows off its softer side on “The Ending,” a track that serves as a kind of origin story for the band itself, gliding along on warm soul samples.

Piri & Tommy — "Unlock It"

Piri & Tommy pay tribute to the queen with this sweet, airy cover of Charli XCX’s “Unlock It.” It’s candy-sweet and pleasingly wistful.