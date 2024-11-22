It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks, below.

ROSÉ - "number one girl" ROSÉ's second single from Rosie is an emotional, heartfelt ballad about insecurity and vulnerability co-written and produced by Bruno Mars.

Jack Harlow - "Hello Miss Johnson" Jack Harlow returns with this slick, laid-back new song — an OutKast response track, of sorts — that finds him returning to his trademark cheekiness.

Tyla - "Tears" Didn’t expect this one — Tyla has shifted away from Afrobeats on her new single, instead throwing it back to the wounded radio guitar ballads of the early 2000s.

Wizkid - "Bend" Wizkid’s new single is a slippery one, finding the Nigerian superstar effortlessly gliding over a snakelike beat.

Moses Sumney, ANOHNI - "Is It Cold In The Water?" Two of modern indie’s most gorgeous voices link for this warm, magnificent take on a Sophie classic.

Oklou - "choke enough" Oklou’s new single feels like a trance song turned into a ringtone or a lullaby, but its supreme sense of hush doesn’t diminish its impact.

untitled (halo) - "emo is good" One of the best new LA bands returns with this ragged, raw take on a classic '90s shoegaze ballad.

Hovvdy - "Forever - Julie's Version" This stripped-back take on “Forever” highlights the song’s sheer durability, a common thread across the band’s new Live at Julie’s EP.

Lil Nas X - need dat boy" Plagiarism scandal aside, we haven’t heard much from Lil Nas X in a while; “need dat boy” feels like a little taste ahead of something bigger.

Benét, Faye Webster - "Make 'em Laugh" This highlight from Red Hot’s new Transa comp finds Faye Webster and Benét linking their voices in a way that’s rich and anthemic, despite how quiet the track is.