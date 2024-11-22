Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

By Paper Magazine
Nov 22, 2024

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

ROSÉ - "number one girl"

ROSÉ's second single from Rosie is an emotional, heartfelt ballad about insecurity and vulnerability co-written and produced by Bruno Mars.

Jack Harlow - "Hello Miss Johnson"

Jack Harlow returns with this slick, laid-back new song — an OutKast response track, of sorts — that finds him returning to his trademark cheekiness.

Tyla - "Tears"

Didn’t expect this one — Tyla has shifted away from Afrobeats on her new single, instead throwing it back to the wounded radio guitar ballads of the early 2000s.

Wizkid - "Bend"

Wizkid’s new single is a slippery one, finding the Nigerian superstar effortlessly gliding over a snakelike beat.

Moses Sumney, ANOHNI - "Is It Cold In The Water?"

Two of modern indie’s most gorgeous voices link for this warm, magnificent take on a Sophie classic.

Oklou - "choke enough"

Oklou’s new single feels like a trance song turned into a ringtone or a lullaby, but its supreme sense of hush doesn’t diminish its impact.

untitled (halo) - "emo is good"

One of the best new LA bands returns with this ragged, raw take on a classic '90s shoegaze ballad.

Hovvdy - "Forever - Julie's Version"

This stripped-back take on “Forever” highlights the song’s sheer durability, a common thread across the band’s new Live at Julie’s EP.

Lil Nas X - need dat boy"

Plagiarism scandal aside, we haven’t heard much from Lil Nas X in a while; “need dat boy” feels like a little taste ahead of something bigger.

Benét, Faye Webster - "Make 'em Laugh"

This highlight from Red Hot’s new Transa comp finds Faye Webster and Benét linking their voices in a way that’s rich and anthemic, despite how quiet the track is.

Photography: Adam Alonzo