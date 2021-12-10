It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Girlpool — “Faultline” The inimitable Girlpool return with an immaculate new single, “Faultline” — a serene, almost country-tinged track that touches on giving up too much of yourself for someone unworthy. Bring on GP4!

Astrid S & Dagny — “Pretty” Astrid S and Dagny are two of pop music’s secret weapons, tossing out hits with ease at every interval. It’s no surprise that “Pretty” absolutely goes — a monstrous, in-your-feelings banger.

Beach House — “New Romance” Beach House’s “New Romance” captures the glamour, chaos, and excitement of new experiences. It feels a little like an anthem for the world returning — a spectral whirlpool of delight.

Charli XCX — “Good Ones – Perfume Genius Remix” Perfume Genius transforms “Good Ones” into the sub-bass-filled goth banger it was always meant to be, adding his own organic haze to Charli’s glossy edge.

Porches — “Adore You” Porches kinda refuses to take his foot off my neck this year: between his great new album All Day Gentle Hold ! and this minimal, effusive Harry Styles track, his winning streak continues.

Mitski — “Heat Lightning” “Heat Lightning” is another admirably low-key look from Mitski’s forthcoming Laurel Hell, with a low-key synth groove that, after a few listens, won’t leave your head.

Tame Impala — “No Choice” This Slow Rush Deluxe cut is vintage Tame, featuring Kevin Parker’s trademark drum hits and an eerie, surreal sense of style.

Ruel — “GROWING UP IS” Ruel makes his grand return with this gorgeous, emotive, 80s-inspired banger, a paean to aging awkwardly, not gracefully.

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges — “B-Side” Khruangbin and Leon Bridges each make their own brands of vibey, windows-down soul, so it makes sense that they would make impeccable collaborators. “B-Side”, from their new Texas Moon EP, is a rich, expansive piece of work.

Bon Iver — “Second Nature” This new Don’t Look Up cut from Bon Iver was co-written with Succcession composer Nicolas Britell, giving the entire track a gorgeously cinematic feel.