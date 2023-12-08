It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Fred again.., Baby Keem - "leavemealone"

Fred again.. turns Baby Keem’s uniquely percussive voice into the combustible driving force for furious DnB on this raging loosie.

Daddy , Sexyy Red - "Cheerleader"

Two of rap’s reigning smut queens link up on this riotous, extraordinarily fun house track, which finds the pair taking an NSFW victory lap after banner years.

J. McFarlane's Reality Guest - "Youtube Trip"

At long last, Julia McFarlane returns with a new song from her Reality Guest project. This chilly, 2000s-leaning electronic track is a far cry from the skewiff pop wonder Ta Da, but the song’s conceit — essentially one long journey down a YouTube rabbit hole — possesses the same kind of magic.

Closure - "Flexulant x BAMBII, Rahrah Gabor, Brazy"

Part of the joy of a new Kelela album is the knowledge that the mercurial electronic star will also be curating another remix collection. This edit of closure by Bambii and Flexulant is slick and sweaty, IDM for the late hours.

Snõõper - "Company Car" The Killers - "Spirit"

Snõõper play fast and loose with genre, and this mashup of Cali-style garage and roiling, bass-driven hardcore is as sweet and sour as a Warhead candy.

The Killers - "Spirit"

“Born Slippy” meets “Born To Run” meets Madchester? It could only be late-period Killers, who have only gotten better as they’ve aged into who-gives-a-fuck zaniness.



@ - "Soul Hole"

@‘s music sounds like Alex G as produced by 100 gecs, a terrifying combo on paper that’s ingratiating and surprisingly poignant on “Soul Hole”, which moves from downbeat verse to an uplifting (I think?) coda.



Thy Slaughter, Caroline Polachek - "Immortal"

This highlight from Thy Slaughter’s Soft Rock puts Caroline Polachek firmly in power ballad mode. Although her voice is shrouded in vocoder, it still soars.

Lyrical Lemonade, Jack Harlow, Dave - "Giving Me Advice"

A surprisingly wistful number from Jack Harlow and Dave after a year of enjoyably hubristic flexes. I’m generally wary of this sort of heart-on-sleeve number, but there’s nuance to these verses, especially Dave’s.

Tems - "Not An Angel"

The latest song from Nigeria’s finest is plaintive and earnest, finding Tems airing out an ex with her patented mix of empathy and excoriation.