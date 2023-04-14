Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Feist — "The Redwing"

Feist is back and as brilliant as ever. “The Redwing," like all her best songs, is minimal but feels huge, as elemental as a sharp intake of breath, impossibly casual all the same.

Jorja Smith — "Try Me"

Jorja Smith’s new song is rhythmic and off-kilter, drawing from bhangra while still maintaining sleek soul atmospherics.

Dominic Fike — "Dancing In The Courthouse"

Dominic Fike returns with this laid-back piece of summery indie rock, a mid-tempo track that’s as irreverent as it is earnest.

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj — "Princess Diana"

Ice Spice receives the ultimate New York co-sign from Nicki Minaj on this remix of “Princess Diana," adding some sizzle to Ice’s laid-back demeanor.

SZA and Doja Cat — "Kill Bill"

Doja Cat gears up for her pure-rap next album by adding a sharp, raspy-voiced verse to SZA’s inescapable “Kill Bill," a fitting sequel to “Kiss Me More."

Magdalena Bay — "Top Dog"

A piece of laid-back pre-Coachella synth-funk from Magdalena Bay, returning with a new volume of their much-loved mini mix series.

Angel Olsen — "Forever Means"

All of Angel Olsen’s music is about searching for some ineffable feeling of contentment or meaning; on “Forever Means," she finds inspiration in the search: "Each moment arrives and then disappears/ But the searching goes on/ Forever.”

Romy — "Enjoy Your Life"

Romy pays tribute to queer trailblazers with “Enjoy Your Life," sampling legendary synth musician Beverly-Glenn Copeland on this euphoric house song.

King Krule — "Seaforth"

King Krule’s new single is a lackadaisical indie track, one of his most traditional songs in a minute that’s still full of mystery and intrigue.

The National and Phoebe Bridgers — "Your Mind Is Not Your Friend"

"Your Mind Is Not Your Friend" evokes Matt Berninger’s journey out of a period of depression and writer’s block – a classic The National song that harks back to the band’s halcyon mid-2010s period.