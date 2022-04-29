It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

daine — "weekends"

Rising emo star daine stuns on "weekends," a highlight from her debut mixtape, Quantum Jumping. Hooky and ingratiating, it puts her pop instincts and rock instincts on full display.

1300 — "Foreign Language"

Korean-Australian hip-hop group 1300 are wildly kinetic on "Foreign Language," the high-octane title track from their debut mixtape. Rapping in both Korean and English, it’s an impressive, totally magnetic display.

Sampa The Great & Denzel Curry — "Lane"

Sampa The Great has returned with "Lane," a gorgeous new single featuring the one-and-only Denzel Curry. Her first single on Loma Vista, it’s an exciting first taste of the rapper’s forthcoming project.

Future, Tems & Drake — "WAIT FOR U"

The divine voice of Afrobeats star Tems graces "WAIT FOR U," a highlight from Future’s intense, sprawling new album I NEVER LIKED YOU. Drake’s verse is prime old-school Drake on this track, making the whole affair feel like a meeting of legends and upstarts.

Girlpool — "Love333"

The closing track from Girlpool’s powerful fourth album, Forgiveness, is steely and emotionally raw — a profound distillation of where the stalwart Los Angeles duo are at in their musical journey.

Ava Max — "Maybe You’re The Problem"

Every Ava Max song is a bop and "Maybe You’re The Problem" is no exception. It’s a blast of euro-pop energy that’s 0-100 in a second.

LSDXOXO — "Drain"

The first single from LSDXOXO’s forthcoming debut album is vulnerable and gorgeous, showcasing a more sensitive side of the rising producer and pop star.

MAX — "Gucci Bag"

"Gucci Bag," by rising pop breakout MAX, is ebullient and instantly memorable — reminiscent of Justin Timberlake and other smooth pop kings.

Angel Olsen — "Big Time"

Angel Olsen is fully in her country bag on "Big Time," the title of her new record and a gorgeously affecting piece of heartfelt balladry.

Chelsea Jade — "Tantrum in Duet"

This highlight from Chelsea Jade’s new album, Soft Spot, is a shimmering synthesis of her experimental and pop instincts — chic and effortlessly catchy.