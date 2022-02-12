It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

CLIP — "EMOTIONAL THUG"

CLIP’s latest track, "EMOTIONAL THUG," is candy-sweet and totally delightful, featuring endearingly plainspoken vocals that kinda sound like Clairo decided to become a cloud rapper.

Kali — "UonU (feat. Yung Bleu)"

Kali stuns on “UonU," the perfect interlude to Valentine’s Day: a beatific clapback to a lying ex that follows in a grand tradition of steely-eyed breakup tracks.

Kim Petras — "Treat Me Like A Slut"

This single from Kim Petras’ Slut Pop EP is as ridiculous, wild and filthy as its title suggests, and as is the rule with Kim Petras songs, the crazier the better.

Chase Icon — "Like Me"

Queen of the uncaring diss track Chase Icon has returned with “Like Me,” a total knockout that isn’t afraid to show its teeth. Coming in at under two minutes but featuring what feels like one million words, it’s also a remarkable display of Chase’s rapping ability.

Tom Gallo — "The Drumming"

Moses Sumney collaborator Tom Gallo returns with “The Drumming,” a chic and atmospheric piece of indie-R&B that sets a serene, enveloping tone for his forthcoming album.

Caroline Polachek — "Billions"

Caroline Polachek is giving “Ottawa to Osaka” on her new solo cut “Billions,” a constantly warping and expanding piece of pop that adds surreal new flavor to to her dreamy, spacious brand of pop.

Fred again.. & India Jordan — "Admit It (U Don’t Want To)"

Fred Again and India Jordan flip Ariana Grande’s "ghostin'" into a sublime, emotive dance track. Both producers turn wistful vignettes into dancefloor heaters, and they were the perfect pair to take Ariana’s classic ballad to the club.

Cosmo’s Midnight — "Can’t Do Without (My Baby)"

Cosmo’s Midnight venture into breezy, Avalanches-style sample-heavy disco on their new cut, an effusive song that captures the hedonism of late summer.

daine — "new ground"

daine pushes closer towards rock on “New Ground,” an emotional emo ballad that plays to her considerable melodic strengths.

Pusha T — "Diet Coke"

This far into his career, Pusha T still knows his lane and exactly how to use his particular skills and charm. On “Diet Coke,” he’s still as sharp and as witty as he’s ever been, his raps hard-as-nails over Ye’s hypnotic chopped-soul beat.