It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Chloe — "Treat Me"

Chloe’s new track is an intoxicating half-sung, half-rapped ode to being treated. As ever, it’s a remarkable display of talent from one of the most versatile pop stars working.

Arca — "Cayo"

Arca announces the vinyl reissue of her lauded KICK series with “Cayo," a piece of experimentalism that somehow captures the bristling intensity of all five KICK albums.

Maggie Rogers — "That’s Where I Am"

Maggie Rogers’ long-awaited return is a crunchy, electronic piece of pop-rock — a soaring and occasionally salty banger that’s as thrilling as anything from her debut album.

Kylie Minogue — "Slow / Love To Love You Baby"

Kylie pays tributes to the iconic forebearers of disco with this live mashup of “Slow” and “Love To Love You Baby,” harking back to the legendary Donna Summer — a clear guiding light of her Disco album.

BIA & J. Cole — "London"

BIA’s on a roll. “London” is her latest elite banger in a run of singles that are already raising the bar on what the talented young rapper can accomplish.

TOPS — "Perfected Steps"

TOPS’ latest is a six-minute endurance exercise — a typically hazy, intoxicatingly atmospheric taste of their forthcoming EP.

Grace Ives — "Lullaby"

It’s always a good day when the ridiculously underrated Grace Ives returns, and “Lullaby” is one of her best tracks ever — glitched out and totally gorgeous.

Wet Leg — "Ur Mum"

Wet Leg’s “Ur Mum” encapsulates everything to love about the rising Isle of Wight duo. It’s quietly savage and wonderfully deadpan — a subtly feminist rock anthem.

Groove Armada — "My Friend - Logic1000 Remix"

To celebrate Groove Armada’s 25th anniversary, the irrepressible Logic1000 has remixed the classic “My Friend.” The newly redone track has all the power and drive of Logic1000’s best tracks.

Sam Gendel & Antonia Cytrynowicz — "SOMETHING REAL"

Sam Gendel’s collaboration with the 11-year-old Antonia Cytrynowicz continues to be beguiling and totally strange — a showcase for Gendel’s avant-garde wit and Cytrynowicz’s wide-eyed poetics.