It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Kim Gordon - "ECRP" This loosie, taken from Kim Gordon’s sessions from her dynamite second solo album The Collective, captures that record’s manic, end-of-the-world thrill, Gordon rapping over busted electronic beats with a hardened deadpan.

Sex Week - "Cockpit" New York band Sex Week make dreampop that, somehow, sounds scrubbed of all its distortion – that might be an oxymoron, but the blurred-out haze of “Cockpit” defies usual logic, casual and sharply yearning as it is.

Clairo - "Nomad" The latest track from Charm, Clairo’s new album made with Leon Michels of the El Michels Affair, is gentle and reflective, its sweeping chords nodding to wisdom and regretfulness in equal measure.

SOPHIE, Kim Petras and BC Kingdom - "Reason Why" The first single from Sophie’s posthumous self-titled album captures the late producer’s pop sensibility, her trademark bass providing the perfect backing for lithe verses from Kim Petras and BC Kingdom.

Stefflon Don and Sidhu Moose Wala - "Dilemma" The latest single from Stefflon Don’s Island 54 finds the Birmingham-born musician linking with late Punjabi sensation Sidhu Moose Wala, their global genre mash yielding a surefire summer earworm.

Camila Cabello and Drake - "HOT UPTOWN" Say what you will about the C,XOXO rollout — I’m sure you have — but Camila still has an ear for a hit, and “HOT UPTOWN” is as ingratiating and charismatic as they come.

Kate Bollinger - "To Your Own Devices" Relaxed country-folk from Charlottesville singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger, who makes a crushingly small-scale song sound expansive and rich.

Bright Eyes - "Bells and Whistles" Rollicking power-pop from Bright Eyes, revived in 2020 after nine years dormant, who zero in on a sloppy piano-bar vibe here that matches Conor Oberst’s world-weary lyrics.

Snow Wife - "Pool" Houston musician Snow Wife channels Brooke Candy and EDM-era Britney on this horned-up new pop song.

Gia Love - "Body" Gia Love flexes and flirts her way through this bullish, creatively produced new track.

Photography: Jason Nocito