Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
Nov 08, 2024
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
piri & tommy - "yoyo"
piri & tommy return with this appealing, soft-toned lounge track which would sound great at 10 AM or 4 AM alike.
Babymorocco and Frost Children - "Bikinis and Trackies"
The first single from Babymorocco’s forthcoming debut album is typically sleazy, sexy and mega, featuring an assist from his besties the Frost Children.
Major Lazer and M.I.A. - "Where's The Daddy?"
This outtake from the first Major Lazer album, released to commemorate its 15th anniversary, is sparky and ridiculously fun, a blast of classic Diplo / MIA mayhem.
George Reid - "Tokyo Honeymoon"
One half of AlunaGeorge flexes his tech-house muscles on this bright, soaring new club heater.
Dua Lipa and Pierre de Maere - "These Walls"
Dua Lipa links up with French singer Pierre de Maere on this internationally-toned update on a highlight from Radical Optimism.
Man/Woman/Chainsaw - "Sports Day"
Prog-folk-rock chaos from the young British band Man/Woman/Chainsaw, who make some deeply uncool sounds seem extremely cool.
Kate Bollinger - "What Can I Give You"
Another gem from Sub Pop’s new Margo Guryan compilation Like Someone I Know, which is the gift that keeps on giving.
Cordae and Joey Bada$$ - "Syrup Sandwiches"
Laid-back, old-school vibes abound in this great new collaboration between Cordae and Joey Bada$.
Pretty Girl - "Rewind"
Australia’s Pretty Girl returns with a song that lives up to her “Emotional Dance Music” slogan – a rich, anthemic house track that’s forlorn but thrilling.
Leo Bhanji - "Book 1"
Short but sweet, Leo Bhanji’s new song is a showcase for gorgeous ambient-folk production and beautiful, aching vocals.
Photography: Charlie Baldwin
