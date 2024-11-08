It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks, below.

piri & tommy - "yoyo" piri & tommy return with this appealing, soft-toned lounge track which would sound great at 10 AM or 4 AM alike.

Babymorocco and Frost Children - "Bikinis and Trackies" The first single from Babymorocco’s forthcoming debut album is typically sleazy, sexy and mega, featuring an assist from his besties the Frost Children.

Major Lazer and M.I.A. - "Where's The Daddy?" This outtake from the first Major Lazer album, released to commemorate its 15th anniversary, is sparky and ridiculously fun, a blast of classic Diplo / MIA mayhem.

George Reid - "Tokyo Honeymoon" One half of AlunaGeorge flexes his tech-house muscles on this bright, soaring new club heater.

Dua Lipa and Pierre de Maere - "These Walls" Dua Lipa links up with French singer Pierre de Maere on this internationally-toned update on a highlight from Radical Optimism.

Man/Woman/Chainsaw - "Sports Day" Prog-folk-rock chaos from the young British band Man/Woman/Chainsaw, who make some deeply uncool sounds seem extremely cool.

Kate Bollinger - "What Can I Give You" Another gem from Sub Pop’s new Margo Guryan compilation Like Someone I Know, which is the gift that keeps on giving.

Cordae and Joey Bada$$ - "Syrup Sandwiches" Laid-back, old-school vibes abound in this great new collaboration between Cordae and Joey Bada$.

Pretty Girl - "Rewind" Australia’s Pretty Girl returns with a song that lives up to her “Emotional Dance Music” slogan – a rich, anthemic house track that’s forlorn but thrilling.

Leo Bhanji - "Book 1" Short but sweet, Leo Bhanji’s new song is a showcase for gorgeous ambient-folk production and beautiful, aching vocals.