It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

ABRA, Playboi Carti & Boys Noize — "Unlock It"

This grimy R&B jam by underground pop icons ABRA and Playboi Carti is a showcase of both musicians' powerhouse vocals, ABRA with her distinctive, husky timbre and Carti with his trademark ad-libs.

quickly, quickly & Sharrif Simmons — "Phases"

Wild jazz atmospherics collide with the raw urgency of punk on this song by Portland polymath quickly, quickly, and Sharrif Simmons.

Abby Jasmine — "SOS"

Abby Jasmine's voice is vaporous and beautiful; it adds as much to the atmospherics of "SOS" and of the instruments surrounding it, all while maintaining its presence at the forefront of the track.

drumaq — "Glo"

drumaq has an impeccable lyrical sense — with its imperturbable assonance, "Glo" practically trips over itself to get to the finish line, even though it stays mid-tempo the whole time.

Kevin Abstract & Ryan Beatty — "Sierra Nights"

Kevin Abstract crafts an end-of-summer jam for the ages — a sunset-colored pop song that feels incredibly post-Blonde, but in a distinctly Kevin Abstract way.

Lorde — "California"

The bruised highlight of Lorde's Solar Power says goodbye to fame — but if this kind of warm, warped anthem is the alternative, I'm all for it.

B Wise, Sampa the Great & Milan Ring — "Ezinna"

This shining new B Wise song is a showcase for Australia's best and brightest talent, and includes an all-time verse from Sampa The Great, who only goes from strength to strength.

Alice Longyu Gao — "Kanpai"

"Everybody's talking bout me, ME!" The iconic Alice Longyu Gao sings on her latest single, "Kanpai." It's an undeniable truth: It's Alice's world, we're just living in it.

Skrillex, Justin Bieber & Don Toliver — "Don’t Go"

Special things happen when Justin Bieber and Skrillex link up, and "Don't Go" is no exception. It's a woozier, looser song than we've come to expect from the pair, but it's still brilliant and infectious.

Shaybo & Jorja Smith — "My Sister"