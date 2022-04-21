The pandemic cultivated a new guard of celebrity, and Coachella 2022 brought them all out in full force. If they weren’t becoming the accidental faces of Fyre Fest 2.0 across TikTok commentators or crowding around any available outlet while sipping $25 cocktails in the VIP section, influencers were nearby at Soho Desert House — a much-needed respite from all the chaos, where food and drinks were complimentary, and the music just as good as the main festival.

The outdoor pop-up experience took place only six miles from Coachella in La Quinta, with snacks from Los Angeles’ beloved Erewhon market (plus: Chicas Tacos, Daring Chicken, Dirty Burger and much more), as well as cocktails from the likes of Patrón and Mezcal Rosaluna. You know you’re doing things right when the bartender no longer asks what your order is and, instead, proceeds to quickly pour a stiff tequila soda with lime to hydrate you on the dancefloor.

Heavy hitter Diplo stopped by for a surprise DJ set, but Soho Desert House also brought in a strong lineup of newcomers like PAPER favorites Shygirl and Bree Runway, who performed mini-sets in the heat (shoutout to setting spray and Supergoop). Honey Dijon, Hot Chip, The Blessed Madonna and Channel Tres were also on the bill for Weekend One, keeping vibes strong until sunset.

At any given moment, a scan of the space unveiled a mix of faces off your timeline and TV. Leo DiCaprio, Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton and Chloe Cherry all ran around the House, dancing next to everyone from Bomanizer and Eric Sedeño to The Old Gays in matching head-to-toe HUGO fits. Billie Eilish herself hosted a party after her headlining Saturday night set, inviting Justin and Hailey Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen and Finneas to celebrate her eponymous fragrance line.



This next weekend, Soho Desert House will open its doors yet again, from Friday to Sunday, with both weekend access and day access available for purchase online. For more information, visit sohohouse.com.