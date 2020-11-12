Snapchat is giving Co-Star a run for its money with its very own astrology feature.

On Thursday, the company launched a new in-app function which allows users to access their very own astrological profile — complete with chart analyses, horoscopes, and personality insights. Which means that as long as you have your birth date, time, and place, you can now get an easy-to-understand, Bitmoji-filled breakdown of all the planetary dimensions that influence your life.

However, the function that's probably the most exciting is a new social component which allows you to not only see your friends' charts, but also peep your compatibility with them.

That's right, with the touch of a button, you can now get some much-needed clarity and insight into the existing astrological dynamic between you and your friends, family, and crushes (so long as they also have the astrology feature enabled). And all you have to do is update your Snapchat app to see what the stars have to say about a potential match!