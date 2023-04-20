Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Have Been Reportedly Dating For Weeks

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been secretly dating, according to a brand new report.

On Thursday, a source close to the situation told the Daily Mail that the two artists are officially back together after spending the past several weeks dodging cameras during the reconciliation phase.

"They have hung out several times with friends and alone in recent weeks. They are seeing where things go," they said, prior to explaining that Mendes and Cabello decided to rekindle their on-and-off romance after realizing how "special" their relationship was.

"Having played the field for two years now, they both know now how special what they had was," the insider added. "Not to mention that their sexual chemistry is off the hook."

They noted, "Camila turns Shawn on like no other woman. She always has."

Mendes and Cabello dated for two years before breaking up in November 2021, after which Cabello began dating Lox Club CEO, Austin Kevitch. However, the source said that the "Havana" singer "kept comparing her relationship with Shawn to Austin," which was "one of the reasons that she and Austin did not work out."

"Camila has never stopped being crazy about Shawn and she has always felt that he was the one for her," they continued. The source also said that Mendes — who recently refuted rumors about dating Sabrina Carpenter — was in a similar position, claiming that "he kept putting every girl up against Camila."

Mendes and Cabello first sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted sharing a kiss at Coachella last weekend. Then on Wednesday, the pair continued to feed the rumor mill after Cabello seemingly referenced their surprise festival smooch in a teaser for her new song "June Gloom," before they were seen holding hands on a stroll through Venice, California.

While their recent outings have come as a huge shock to fans, the source revealed that "they never really stopped talking since their breakup," as they're still co-parents to their dog, Tarzan. And as the insider went on to say, their initial reason for splitting was feeling like they were "going too hard, too fast" after moving in together during the pandemic.

Neither Mendes nor Cabello have publicly addressed their rumored relationship status. In the meantime, you can read everything the Daily Mail 's source said about their alleged reconciliation here.