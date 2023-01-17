Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart are Dating

The heart wants what it wants: Selena Gomez is allegedly dating Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.

As first reported by Us Weekly, the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building actress and 33-year-old musical artist have been spotted going "bowling and to the movies." According to the magazine's insider source, "They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs."

The new relationship reveal follows Taggart's brief fling with Eve Jobs, the 24-year-old model and daughter of tech mogul Steve Jobs. According to Us Weekly, that relationship ended amicably. Taggart recently made headlines when it was revealed that he and his musical partner used to have threesomes with fans.

Gomez has not been romantically linked to anyone since her eight-year, on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. The two former teen stars parted ways in 2018, and Bieber was engaged to Hailey Bieber a few months later. Before that, she dated singer The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, in 2017.

The "Love You Like a Love Song" singer has recently opened up about her ongoing struggle with trolls body-shaming her, as well as various mental health issues that led her to contemplate suicide. So it's nice to see her having a positive experience in a new relationship.

According to Us Weekly's source, “Selena can hardly keep her hands off [Taggart]" and they are “having a lot of fun together.”