PAPER Playground: Step Into Our Desert Festival Oasis

Drinks, desert, DJs, oh my! There’s only one proper way to kick off a weekend of partying in Indio, California and that’s by well… partying. Thursday night, PAPER’s PLAYGROUND party brought together influencers, musicians, artists and partygoers to kick off weekend one in style, transforming the arid atmosphere into a full-on lush escape.

The neon-lit night launched with a set from DJ Pookie, warming up the already steamy evening with a vibey set under an airport hanger turned house party as it slowly filled with celebrants, drinks in hand. Next, Tinx & Lucas mixed old-school hits like “Stayin’ Alive” with fresh bangers like “No Hands.” DJ Ruckus lived up to his name next keeping the crowd hyped. Then, Armani White hit the stage, rapping the lyrics to his hit track “BILLIE EILISH” as the crowd sang back every word right before he turned it up a notch with his boisterous banger “GOATED.” Then surprise guest Saweetie, the frosty queen herself, took over, inviting her fellow Icy Girls to sing along to “MY TYPE” and “ICY GIRL.”

Even off stage the party was star-studded with the likes of Pinky Doll, Gia Woods, Alix Earle, Jonathan Cheban, Nick Champa, Lil Huddy and more sliding through to play at the playground. To celebrate their debut Coachella performance, K-Pop band ATEEZ stopped by for a moment ahead of our special project (coming soon!). With food truck bites, live art, photo opps and DJ drops galore, the party went into wee hours, but who needs sleep in times like these? Check out more of the action from this year’s hottest desert romp below.



Alas, even the most beautiful people on earth have to stay on top of their skin care routine, so thankfully MIAGE was there to hand out lotions, cleansers, elixirs and creams and purifying washes to keep the hottest of the hot looking good with their skincare for all skin types.

COHART , the folks that make it easy to discover art you love, were also at the playground, handing out custom merch like COHART x PAPER bandanas and totes and a wild live body painting from artist momloveart .

ZenWTR kept us hydrated with their ultra-pure and refreshing Alkaline Water, served in recycled ocean-bound plastic — key for keeping us going late night and setting us up for a better morning. All while also looking out for the environment? We stan.

You can only dance in the desert for so long before needing a nosh, and Impossible Foods had our backs with a food truck handing out plant-based burgers, chicken nuggets and hot dogs that tasted just like the real thing (but better).

Revelers looking for a much-needed pick-me-ups were in luck, as HAPPY THURSDAY provided spiked refreshers flavorful and refreshing bubble-free drinks that go down smooth.

Photos courtesy of BFA and Araya Doheny