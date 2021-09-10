Believe it or not, nightlife is healing. After having make do with Zoom parties and Twitch streams for over a year as the pandemic kept us prisoners in our own homes, the entertainment world is slowly but surely opening its doors once again. We've been itching to get back out there and know you have too, so PAPER's put together an ongoing guide to all the parties, concerts, functions, kikis and more that you absolutely can't miss. We'll see you there!

Who? The experimental music and performance festival, Unsound, is set to make a return this Fall in a reduced capacity with a new slate of shows and talks from of the most cutting edge artists and thinkers across the industry. Centered around the theme of dəəp authentic , this years program is set to features sets from Tygapaw, Drain Gang co-founder Ecco2K, Bbymutha, LSDXOXO, Eartheater, The Bug, Juliana Huxtable, Ziúr and special live performances from Nicolas Jaar and the premiere of Danny L Harle's Harlecore live show with Sam Rolfes. Unsound's discourse program will also feature talks from philosopher Benjamin Bratton, a live taping of Mat Dryhurst and Holly Herndon's Interdependence podcast and researcher Simone Niquille.

When & Where? This year's festival runs October 13 through October 17 in Kraków, Poland.

Requirements? All attendees are required to be fully vaccinated in order to purchase tickets and adhere to the festival's safety regulations.

Make sure to grab your tickets and go through the festival's full lineup here.