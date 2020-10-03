Rihanna has done it again. While the artist couldn't have her second runway show live this year, she brought the A+ production and storytelling to Amazon Prime Video's digital platform. Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 was a fashion extravaganza that delivered with its musical performances, celebrity appearances, and inclusivity.

This year, RiRi opened the show, rocking a full mullet, along with dancer and model Parris Goebel — who also choreographed for the first Savage x Fenty show. Rosalia was the first musical performance of the night, followed later by Mustard, Roddy Rich, Ella Mai, Bad Bunny, Miguel, and Travis Scott.

Other celebrity cameos included supermodels Cara Delevingne, Soo Joo, Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk, artists Normani, Lizzo, Rico Nasty, Erika Jayne and Chika, trans actress and activist Indya Moore, drag queens Jada Essence Hall, Shea Coulée and Gigi Goode, comedian Luenell, Willow Smith, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Laura Harrier and a whole lot more.

Probably the most awe-inspiring moment was Rihanna's major reveal in the middle of the show, coming out of a flower like an absolute goddess, then strutting her stuff as she walked past her beautiful models.

Savage x Fenty also made it a point to show even more body diversity this year. Last year's iconic opening model Raisa Flowers made an appearance once again. There were also differently-abled models included in the show. And with their new menswear line, they also embraced the different shapes and sizes of the male body, with model Soouizz having a big moment for "big men."

And because this year's focus was on stories, every portion of the show had a word signaling a theme like "sexuality" and "mood," with Ms. Robyn Fenty herself talking about each of them in relation to her own personal life in a documentary-like style. Her celebrity guests also had a chance to chime in, and talk about these topics and share their own experiences.

Watch the full trailer for Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 below, and stream the whole show here.