Salma Hayek may have called out Michael Keaton’s name as the winner of the 2022 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, but mother nature called louder.

Upon the announcement of Keaton’s win, Hayek was left stranded momentarily on stage. “Are you kidding me? I have stage fright,” she said, stalling for time. “Come on, Michael. Come on, Michael."

The actor suddenly appeared performing a quasi-parkour roll onto the stage in a rush to accept his statue from the ever-patient Hayek, explaining the delay, “Sorry, quick trip to the men’s room, and it’s packed by the way.”

Taking home the award for his role in Dopesick, which follows the story of America’s opioid crisis, the acclaimed actor launched into a tearful acceptance speech — not one for holding it in, so to speak, in any regard.

Keaton dedicated the award to his late nephew who died from fentanyl and heroin use in 2016. “Given the subject matter,” Keaton said, struggling to contain his emotions, “this is for my nephew, Michael, and my sister, Pam. I lost Michael ... and it hurts. To my sister Pam, thanks.”

Watch a clip of the 2022 Outstanding Male Actor’s speech and stalled arrival below.