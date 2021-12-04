'RuPaul's Drag Race' Fans Debate First Cishet Queen
RuPaul's Drag Race's latest casting has sparked a fierce fan debate.

Back in 2018, RuPaul faced intense backlash after telling The Guardian that drag would lose "its sense of danger and its sense of irony" if bio-queens were included. He then went on to answer a follow-up question about Drag Race's first openly trans woman contestant, Peppermint, by saying she "hadn’t really transitioned" while she was on the show, thereby implying that he wouldn't feature a transitioning queen.

Following RuPaul's much criticized comments, the franchise has been trying to expand the definition of drag for the past few seasons through Drag Race UK's casting of cisgender lesbian Victoria Scone and bisexual queen Scaredy Kat. Not only that, but All Stars season 6 crowned Kylie Sonique Love as its first out trans winner and brought on its first pansexual trans male, GottMilk, last year. However, the franchise's season 14 cast has divided fans thanks to contestant Maddy Morphosis, who is the show's first cisgender, heterosexual queen.

According to Variety, Maddy is the first cast member in franchise who doesn't identify as LGBTQIA+, which has rubbed many fans the wrong way, as some argued that cishet men didn't need to be given a platform on a show that was, supposedly, created to represent and serve as a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community.

That said, others pushed back by saying that "drag is for everyone," with drag queen Divina Del Campo tweeting, "There is already enough gatekeeping to art. Money, opportunity, access, geography. Dont try and stop people making or accessing art

Even so, many rebuked the "drag is for everyone" stance in this particular case by saying that cishet men "don't need uplighting in queer spaces," as "that's who we need protection from."

"Idc if drag is for everyone," as one user wrote. "They can do it without taking opportunities from Queer/Trans people of color. This is when gatekeeping is necessary."

Meanwhile, several more people wondered why some were rushing to "defend a cishet man being on drag race faster than they will defend/support queer women doing drag or being in queer spaces."

"i really shouldn't be disappointed anymore yet here i am," they continued, before another commenter added that it "would have been cooler to see a drag king or another bio queen first." Granted, they did admit that in terms diversity on the show, Maddy's casting was still "a step forward."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 airs January 7, 2022 via VH1. See what else people are saying about the casting below.

