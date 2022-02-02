The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced this year's list of nominees up for induction into the class of 2022 with Eminem, Dolly Parton, Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon all making the cut for the first time. Other artists that have been previously nominated also on the list include Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Dionne Warwick, Rage Against the Machine and more.

This years set of inductees will be announced this May with the official ceremony taking place some time later this fall. Those that make the cut will join last year's class of inductees which include the likes of Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren. Fans will also get the chance once again to vote for their favorites through the Rock Hall website, the winners of which will appear on a fan ballot that will be considered alongside those submitted by members of the music industry.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes said in a statement released Wednesday. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

Out of all of this year's nominees, Eminem is the only artist to have the special distinction of being nominated during his first year of eligibility. Artists and bands can become eligible to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after their first commercial recording. Other artists like Fiona Apple, Erykah Badu, Belle & Sebastian, *NSYNC and Spice Girls all also became eligible this year so even though they may not have made the list year, keep an eye out for them in future.

Check out this full list of nominees below.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominees: Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

Devo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton

Rage Against the Machine

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick